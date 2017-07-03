PROSECUTOR: No criminal charges against former RESA superintendent

Related Coverage Police obtain search warrant to investigate former Eaton RESA superintendent

CHARLOTTE, Mich (WLNS) – There will be no criminal charges filed against a former superintendent of the Eaton County Regional Education Service.

In July 2015 the Michigan State Police Investigation Section was asked to look into alleged financial misconduct by Christine Beardsley while she was the RESA superintendent.

RESA serves over 40 agencies with programs for general, vocational and special education.

The investigation reviewed more than 1,000 pages of reports, interviews and other records.

Those documents included RESA Board minutes, emails and interviews with board members.

“Part of the investigation focused on Superintendent Beardsley’ s management decisions,” said Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd. “Poor business practices in the RESA offices, including bookkeeping and improper accounting control procedures, are administrative failures that do not rise to the level of criminal conduct.”

The investigation also focused on an allegation that Beardsley misappropriated funds by manipulating her contract.

It was found, after interviewing RESA Board members, that she would have received the additional compensation regardless of her request for it.

“Therefore, I cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that fraud occurred while Mrs. Beardsley served as superintendent of the RESA school district,” said Lloyd. “Unless I am

convinced that we have or will obtain that level of evidence, I am ethically prohibited from authorizing a criminal complaint.”

Beardsley was RESA superintendent from 2011 until she was suspended and placed on administrative leave in April 2015.