Michigan State road trip to promote research, innovation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Representatives of Michigan State University are embarking on a road trip this month to promote research, education and innovation linked to the East Lansing school.

The three-week, seven-community tour dubbed “The Great State Road Trip” kicks off July 17. It aims to highlight the work of faculty, staff and alumni across Michigan.

Stops include East Lansing to showcase rare isotopes and biomedical research, Detroit for community medicine and composite materials, Flint for public health and Hammond Bay for sea lamprey management and Great Lakes health.

Other destinations are Chatham for agriculture and farming, Holland for renewable energy storage and Traverse City for media, visual and performing arts.