Michigan: No personal data will be given to Trump commission

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan’s secretary of state says she will comply with some requests for voter information from President Donald Trump’s voting commission, but personal data won’t be released.

Ruth Johnson posted a response on Facebook on Monday, five days after the commission said it was asking states for information, including partial Social Security numbers and dates of birth.

Johnson says Michigan law protects Social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers. But she also notes that some basic voter information has been public for decades, including registrations and election participation history. The state found that at least 31 people voted twice last fall, although their names haven’t been released.

Trump’s commission was formed to investigate allegations of U.S. election fraud.