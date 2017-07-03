Man uses handgun to stop runaway van on busy Jackson street

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Jackson Police are investigating a strange incident that took place on West Avenue in the city just after 10 a.m. today.

Police there tell 6 News Jackson bureau reporter Aaron Dimick that a man driving a Ford van apparently suffered a medical incident while driving south on West Ave.

He drove through a red light, struck another vehicle and continued down the road.

That’s when things took a strange turn.

Police say a man pulled out a handgun and shot the tires of the runaway van.

The van went off the road and came to rest against some small trees in front of Flagstar Bank at West and Sparks.

The man who shot the tires out showed police his Concealed Carry Permit and cooperated with officers.

That may not be the end of the story.

The Jackson County Prosecutor is looking into what happened and will consider if there could be any reckless discharge of a firearm charges against the man.

No one was injured in all that action and the van driver was taken to Allegiance to treat his medical condition.