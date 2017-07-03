Local fire chief talks firework safety

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – If you are planning on setting of fireworks of your own this Fourth of July, here are some important safety reminders.



6 News talked to Delta Township Fire Chief John Clark Monday about some rules when it comes to setting off personal fireworks.



“The biggest thing when you’re setting personal fireworks off, it needs to stay in your yard,” Clark said. “So if you’re setting off a bottle rocket it has to go up in your yard, and come down in your yard. If it comes down in a neighbor’s yard it’s illegal, if it goes to a public property it’s illegal.”



Clark also said alcohol and fireworks do not mix, and can often lead to accidents.



“Probably one of the biggest dangers is drinking and doing fireworks, if you’re not in the right state of mind you might do something a little chancy that you shouldn’t do,” Clark said. “A lot of times someone will light it, and they wont get it out of their hand in time before it explodes, or the wick is shorter than what they think, or it burns quicker than what they think.”



Clark told 6 News it’s best to leave the firework shows to the professionals.



“For safety reasons you should really go see a professional fireworks show,” he said. “Even though fireworks have been legalized in the state of Michigan for about 3 years now, we don’t recommend that you do personal fireworks, there’s a lot of danger that goes with it.”

