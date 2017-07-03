Ingham County Animal Shelter at capacity going into busiest weekend of the year

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The 4th of July weekend is always the busiest time of year for animal shelters across the county. Dogs and other animals can easily get stressed due to fireworks and can often become frantic and disoriented because of the lights. Shelters nationwide see a steep increase in lost pets during the first week of July due to all of the commotion.

This year, the Ingham County Animal Control is already near capacity going into this busy holiday.

To relieve the shelter population, Ingham County Animal Control is offering multiple discounts.

Dog adoption fees are half off to approved adopters and redemption fees for dogs brought in as loose pets between June 30 and July 4 will also be waived.

