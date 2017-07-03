Firework shows Monday night in Mid-Michigan

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The weekend is over and Independence Day isn’t quite here yet but that’s no reason to let the festivities slow down.

There are still 4th of July celebrations you can enjoy here in Mid-Michigan Monday.

Those shows are happening in both Ingham and Jackson Counties.

The city of Jackson will hold its Annual Music and Fireworks show at The Cascades.

The cost for admission is $7 for those 13 and over and $5 for kids ages four to 12.

There is no cost for kids three and under.

People in the Lansing area can head over to Sharp Park Monday night.

There will be increased security and you will not be able to park your car at The Delta Library or inside the venue.

Fireworks and weapons will not be allowed in the park and sheriff’s deputies may ask to inspect you or your bags before entry.

You can refuse but if you do they may turn you away.

Both fireworks shows will begin at dusk.

