LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A motorcyclist died on Monday after crashing into a concrete barrier near Malcom X and Martin Luther King Blvd in Lansing.

The 27 year old man hit the barrier around 1:50 p.m. this afternoon and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roads in the area will be closed down for the next 2 to 3 hours.

Police are not releasing the victim’s name until his family has been notified.

This is a developing story. We will update when we learn more.