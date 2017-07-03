Ex-Michigan State star Appling pleads guilty to gun charge

By Published:

DETROIT (AP) – Former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling is expected to serve jail time after pleading guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and resisting police charges.

Appling’s plea was accepted Monday in Wayne County Circuit Court.

Prosecutors say it includes a sentence agreement of five years’ probation with the first year being served in the Wayne County Jail. The agreement does not include early release. Sentencing will be held Aug. 3.

The 24-year-old Appling played for Michigan State from 2010-2014 and had two brief contracts with the Orlando Magic.

He was arrested last August after driving away from a traffic stop in Detroit. Gun charges also are pending in two other cases in Dearborn and Detroit.

