“Darby” Pet Of The Day July 3

Meet “Darby”, our Pet Of The Day today. Darby is a 1-year-old male cat. He came to the shelter through a “trap-neuter-return” program. It was soon clear he was not a feral cat but a very friendly, handsome, attention seeking missile! He’s great with other kitties and is constantly looking for human interaction. His favorite activity is having you rub his belly and being groomed. His adoption fee is only $50. He has been neutered, is current on vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Darby by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440.

