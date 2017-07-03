Staying CyberSafe online

Electronic communication has become a primary method for many and it’s important to be familiar with how you and your family use this type of communication.

Do you have rules in your house about proper ways to use the internet? If not, experts say you should have boundaries for yourself and your loved ones and have an open dialogue about internet use.

Media stories about “online predators” who use the internet to gain access to young victims have become a staple of news reports since the late 1990s. Much of the publicity about these cases depicts online molesters who lure children into sexual assaults.

According to a study by Janis Wolak, J.D.,the reality about Internet-initiated sex crimes—those in which sex offenders meet juvenile victims online—is different, complex, and serious, but less archetypically frightening than the publicity about these crimes suggests.

It’s important to be educated on what social media sites teens use, what types of scams are going around and how you can keep your family safe when going online.





