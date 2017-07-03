BUYER BEWARE: Voided Common Ground tickets are in the mix

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Common Ground Music Festival starts this week in Lansing but we’re here for you with a warning for those who’ve already bought or are planning to buy tickets.

According to festival organizers and the Lansing Police Department there’s been a string of purchases made with stolen credit cards for festival tickets.

Those tickets were then sold on the “secondary market” and some music lovers who bought them could have voided tickets.

If you aren’t sure about the validity of your tickets call 517-267-1502.

If you bought tickets from the official Common Ground website or Event-brite you should be safe.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s