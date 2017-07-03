BUYER BEWARE: Voided Common Ground tickets are in the mix

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Common Ground Music Festival starts this week in Lansing but we’re here for you with a warning for those who’ve already bought or are planning to buy tickets.

According to festival organizers and the Lansing Police Department there’s been a string of purchases made with stolen credit cards for festival tickets.

Those tickets were then sold on the “secondary market” and some music lovers who bought them could have voided tickets.

If you aren’t sure about the validity of your tickets call 517-267-1502.

If you bought tickets from the official Common Ground website or Event-brite you should be safe.