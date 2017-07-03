AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices down 6 cents

By Published:

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have decreased by about 6 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.29 per gallon. That’s about 7 cents less than at the same point last year.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.22 per gallon in the Saginaw area. The highest was about $2.35 in the Ann Arbor area. It’s the third consecutive week that the Ann Arbor area had the highest average.

The Detroit-area’s average dropped by about 2 cents to about $2.33 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

