Tow-truck driver injured after hitting tree

NORVELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson County Sheriff officials responded to a single vehicle accident Saturday morning.

Investigators say a man driving a pick-up truck was towing a trailer holding almost 9,000 pounds of sandstone when it veered off the roadway and hit a tree.

It happened near Sharon Valley and Raby Roads, when the driver lost control of the truck due to mechanical problems.

Sheriffs’ say the 36-year-old Brooklyn man was transported to Henry Allegiance Health for serious injuries.

He is expected to survive.