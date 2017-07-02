Lansing emergency crews use chainsaw to remove vehicle from wooded area

LANSING, MI — A rollover accident in Lansing forced emergency crews into action early this morning.

It happened in the 300 block of Edgewood Boulevard around 2:30 a.m.

That’s where crews found what appeared to be a vehicle that had left the road and crashed in a wooded next to the roadway.

Authorities to cut down several trees to reach the vehicle.

6 News received reports into the newsroom about possible gunfire in the area earlier in the night.

The driver was not with the vehicle when officials arrived.

