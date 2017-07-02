Lansing emergency crews use chainsaw to remove vehicle from wooded area

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, MI — A rollover accident in Lansing forced emergency crews into action early this morning.

It happened in the 300 block of Edgewood Boulevard around 2:30 a.m.

That’s where crews found what appeared to be a vehicle that had left the road and crashed in a wooded next to the roadway.

Authorities to cut down several trees to reach the vehicle.

6 News received reports into the newsroom about possible gunfire in the area earlier in the night.

The driver was not with the vehicle when officials arrived.

Stay with us for updates.

 

 

 

 

