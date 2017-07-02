Jackson County Sheriff Marine Patrol cracks down on lakes during holiday weekend

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – During the summer months, you can find deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Division out on the waters patrolling four or five lakes everyday making sure the rules of the water are being followed.

With more people making a splash this holiday weekend, Deputy Crystal Mccormick says she’s keeping an extra eye on things.

“This is usually our busiest weekend of the year,” said McCormick.

Mccormick says she doesn’t see too many boating accidents during the summer months but the marine patrol is always on the lookout.

“We are stopping to chat with you today for a couple reasons…” Mccormick said to a boater she stopped.

“What we’re looking for are safe operators, people that have their personal flotation devices,” Mccormick stated.

“Do you have life jackets on board for everybody? Let’s see how many we have,” Mccormick asked the boater she pulled over.

Reporter: “What did they pull you over for?” Darlene Grohalski: “Because our numbers are in the wrong place which we bought it like that so we’ll change them, and we don’t have a throw able life vest.”

Mccormick says many people head out on the water without getting any proper training but that’s where the marine patrol steps in.

“We try to educate them, provide them with pamphlets they can study and offer them our boaters safety classes as well,” Mccormick stated.

Mccormick says following the rules of the water is simple.

“We need to go counterclockwise around the lake, you need to go slow no wake speed if you’re within 100 feet of an anchored boat, shoreline, a dock, a swimmer in the water.”

And most importantly always have a life jacket on hand for everyone.

Mccormick: “Do you have life-jackets on your kayaks?”

Kayaker: “Yeah.”

Mccormick: “Awesome, do you have yours too?”

Mccormick says if you are born in 1979 or after, you must have a boater’s safety certificate to operate a jetski or personal watercraft.

She goes on to say if you are born after July first 1996, you need a boater’s certificate to operate any watercraft.