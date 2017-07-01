Food truck rally takes over Meridian Township

Meridian Township continues to celebrate 175-years, and to honor that, it hosted dozens of events around the township building.

But for the first time ever, nearly 50 trucks lined up for a food truck rally, and it brought thousands of locals to the area.

The sights, and smells of these food trucks brought thousands of people to Meridian Township who were ready to indulge in their favorite foods.

“We have food trucks coming in from Indianapolis, Grand Rapids, Detroit, Mount Pleasant, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, all over the state,” says event coordinator, Deborah Guthrie.

Guthrie works for the township, she says, the first ever food truck rally has a little something for everyone’s taste buds.

Whether it be barbecue fries, crepes, or even a slice of pizza.

“Right now we have the Angry Porker on, which is our pulled pork, bacon, and our homemade Jalapeno ranch slaw,” says Owner of the Pie Hole Pizza Truck, Brenda Glinke.

Glinke and her husband own the Pie Hole Pizza Truck. She says, they wanted to start a pizza business and like the idea of being mobile, so they decided to buy a truck, and as you can see, the idea paid off.

Glinke says, she and her husband have been working on pizza dough recipes for the last five years.

“We have a basic seven pizza’s that are always on, and then we rotate different specialty pizza in,” says Glinke.

But it’s the thin crust, and her husband’s secret sauce, that she says, turns customers into long-time friends.

“You show up at these events, and you wait for an hour to order a pizza, so yeah, it’s pretty awesome,” says Glinke.

But no matter the food choice, it didn’t stop locals from filling the streets, and filling their stomachs.

To find out where the Pie Hole Pizza Truck will be making their next stop, check out their Facebook page for updates.