Developing: Police close down parts of Saginaw Highway as they investigate accident

EATON COUNTY, MI (WLNS) – Saginaw Highway between Renker and Waverly road has been shut down for several hours tonight as police investigate an accident.

We have calls into the Eaton Co. Sheriff’s Office to find out what happened. Our 6 News crew on scene says there’s a motorcycle and car in the roadway.

Police are still on scene processing it.

The road has been shut down for at least three hours Sat. night. Police sent out an alert just after 8 p.m. saying they expect the road to be closed for at least four to five hours.

As soon as we have new information, we’ll be sure to pass it along.