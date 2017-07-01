Campers take over Cottonwood Campground for the holiday weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If you ever travel near Aurelius Road, you may have noticed Cottonwood Campground.

It’s a quaint, family run campsite that’s been around for nearly 45 years.

“Being able to have a place where people can come and spend time with their families and enjoy their time off and get away from life a little bit you know makes me happy seeing them happy,” said Cottonwood Campground Manager Jacob Schmidt.

Schmidt helps manage Cottonwood…in fact, he and his family own the grounds and he says holiday weekends are their busiest time of year.

“It definitely fills us up and allows us to have different events for kids and for the adults alike,” Schmidt stated.

The campground can hold 145 spots for families to park their campers and Schmidt says almost all of them are booked for the Fourth of July weekend.

“To be as full as we are this weekend you know it’s a blessing definitely,” Schmidt added.

Visiting this site is a tradition for Michigan native John Hughes who has camped at Cottonwood for more than a decade.

“Cottonwood is just an unfound gem in this community,” said Hughes.

Hughes spends three to four months every summer at Cottonwood taking part in all sorts of activities.

“It’s just the total package here…there’s two ball diamonds, the fishing is outstanding, anything you want is in the store and they’re reasonably priced,” Hughes stated.

“It ranges between $27 a night for two people to $37 a night for two people,” Schmidt added.

Good deals aside, those who come here say Cottonwood is full of memories and the best part is it’s right here in the Greater Lansing area.

“If all you want to do is camp for the weekend, enjoy a campfire and some tremendous fishing, you don’t have to leave town…you can do it right here,” said Hughes.