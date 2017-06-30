Prosecutor: Michigan health chief could face more charges

By Published:

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – A special prosecutor says the head of Michigan’s health department could be hit with additional charges in the Flint water investigation.

Nick Lyon is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a man who had Legionnaires’ disease. Lyon is accused of covering up news of the outbreak in 2014 and 2015.

Special prosecutor Todd Flood told a judge Thursday that he might seek additional charges, depending on test results. He says he needs to “ferret that out.”

Lyon is director of the Health and Human Services Department. He’s pleaded not guilty. His lawyers want the case to move quickly.

Michigan’s chief medical officer, Dr. Eden Wells, is charged with obstruction of justice. Rich Baird, an adviser to Gov. Rick Snyder, told state employees that the charges are an “incredible overreach.”

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s