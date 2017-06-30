Nassar to face trial on Eaton County sex assault charges

An Eaton County judge has decided there’s enough evidence to send a former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor to trial to face charges of sexual assaulting his young patients.

Larry Nassar will face 13 counts in all – seven counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct and six counts of 3rd degree.

Three alleged victims testified today, as did a police detective.

They say Nassar abused them while at Twistars, a gymnastics club in Eaton County, while they were between the ages of 10 and 16.

A judge has already decided Nassar will face similar charges in Eaton County.

He’s also faces federal charges of child pornography and a civil suit by 90 women and girls who say he abused them.

Nassar says he performed accepted medical treatments and maintains his innocence.

Alexandra Ilitch was in court for the hearing and will have more tonight on 6 News.