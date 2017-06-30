Larry Nassar is back in court today; alleged victims testify

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Larry Nassar, the former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor who is is facing seven counts of criminal sexual conduct, is back in court this morning.

Three alleged victims who say Nassar sexually abused them while seeking his medical care are likely to provide testimony in today’s hearing.

It’s a preliminary exam, which means a judge will decide whether there’s at least enough evidence to send the case to trial.

Today’s hearing is taking place in Eaton County. It is separate from the sexual assault charges Nassar also faces in Ingham County, where a judge has already decided to move his case forward.

Our 6 News reporter Alexandra Ilitch is in the courtroom and says John Geddert, a coach and owner of a local gymnastics club, allegedly paid Nassar to treat the women and girls at Twistars.

It was said that the girls and their parents never paid for Nassar to treat them.

So far two alleged victims have testified in Eaton County. One of them also testified against Nassar in his Ingham County case.

They are all saying they were treated at Twistars gymnastics club at the time of treatment where they were between the ages of 10 and 16.

Nassar says he performed accepted medical treatments and maintains his innocence.

He’s also faces federal charges of child pornography and a civil suit by 90 women and girls who say he abused them.

We will update this story as we learn more.