Meet “Kai”, our Pet Of The Day today. Kai is a beautiful and friendly cat. He would do well with another easy going cat and possibly a dog. He would be a great family cat.
He’s two years old with appropriate shots and a microchip. For more information on Kai call the Ingham County Animal Control Shelter at 517-676-8370.
“Kai” Pet of the Day June 30
