“Kai” Pet of the Day June 30

By Published:

Meet “Kai”, our Pet Of The Day today. Kai is a beautiful and friendly cat. He would do well with another easy going cat and possibly a dog. He would be a great family cat.
He’s two years old with appropriate shots and a microchip. For more information on Kai call the Ingham County Animal Control Shelter at 517-676-8370.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s