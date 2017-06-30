Hunter gets jail, big fine in illegal deer bait case

By Published:
Photo - DNR photo of the release of a deer that entered the Detroit Zoo Wednesday, May 18, 2016.

ITHACA, Mich. (AP) – A man convicted of dumping illegal loads of corn and sugar beets to lure deer in central Michigan has been sentenced to 45 days in jail.

Dexter Sysak of Saginaw County can’t hunt against until 2023. He also must pay roughly $15,000 in fines.

Sysak was accused of excessive baiting, killing a nine-point deer over bait and failing to wear hunter orange last November. The incident occurred at an old golf course in Gratiot County.

Conservation Officer Joseph Myers says someone made an anonymous tip to the state’s poaching hotline. He described the trail of deer bait as a “cobblestone road of sugar beets.”

The 40-year-old Sysak was sentenced last week.

