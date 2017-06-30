Gov. Rick Snyder issues executive order to move School Reform Office back to Dept. of Education

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Earlier today, Gov. Rick Snyder moved the School Reform Office from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget back to the Michigan Department of Education through Executive Order 2017-5.

The SRO was created by statute in 2010 and housed in the MDE to help turn around Michigan‘s lowest performing schools.

In 2015, Gov. Snyder signed an executive order that moved the SRO under the control of DTMB, which also houses the Center for Educational Performance and Information. The restructuring complemented the center’s efforts and ensured the SRO had the latest data to improve Michigan’s most struggling schools and help students succeed.

Snyder said it’s important for the School Reform Office to be back to the Department of Education because schools should be held accountable for student success.