What should At-large Lansing City Council candidates bring to the table?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “Determined, drive.”

“Somebody who has some vision of where they want to take the city.”

These are just a few qualities audience members at tonight’s At-Large Lansing City Council forum hope the next elected city council members possess.

Apart from their characteristics, Lansing resident Hugh Mcnichol says he expects candidates to tackle issues including the controversial medical marijuana ordinances and even city finances.

“Don’t have a big opinion on medical marijuana, we’re stuck with it. City finances are going to be a problem for a while and yeah having some idea of if we’re going to make cuts, where they think those thing should be made or if they have an idea of where the city could do something more cost effectively I’d like to hear that,” said Mcnichol.

For Loyann Steele, she believes issues such as these need to be talked about and then agreed upon.

“They need to make a stand and stand up for what they believe in,” Steele stated.

Candidate forums give people in the community a chance to meet future city leaders while determining where candidates stand on issues that allow Lansing to move forward.

“Make democracy work so that’s what happening, that’s what this is about,” said Jenny Alvarez; the candidate forum’s moderator.

“These are the opportunities for you to come out and see them, an opportunity to ask some questions of people you may not see knock on your door and just being an informed voter,” Mcnichol added.

But overall, Mcnichol says he hopes future city council members can just get along.

“Probably the most important thing and it’s become a dirty word is a willingness to compromise,” Mcnichol stated.

This year’s primary election is August 8th. After that election, four of these At-Large Lansing City Council candidates will move on to the general election on November 7th.