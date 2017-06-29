Report: More than half of hate crimes in US go unreported

WASHINGTON (AP) – The majority of hate crimes experienced by U.S. residents over a 12-year period were not reported to police. That’s according to a new federal report released Thursday that stoked advocates’ concerns about ongoing tensions between law enforcement and black and Latino communities.

More than half of the 250,000 hate crimes that took place each year between 2004 and 2015 went unreported to law enforcement for a variety of reasons. Hate crimes were most often not reported because they were handled some other way. But people also did not come forward because they didn’t feel it was important or that police would help.

The report, based on a survey of households, comes as the Justice Department convenes a meeting on Thursday to discuss hate crimes.