Physicians practice traffic accident rescue at MSU

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University “Doctors in Training” got a chance to practice what to do after car crashes.

Medical residents along with firefighters and paramedics from the Delta Township Fire Department took part in a mock car accident scene assessing victims and working to understand the physics of what happens to a patient involved in a car wreck.

Those involved say events like this show how important it is to leave the rescuing to the professionals.

Alexander Gill, M.D. Emergency Medicine Resident Sparrow Hospital said, “They take, you know, years of classes and training on how to go about doing this sort of thing and I recognize there’s people who want to help at a scene and certainly if there’s no one around and you’re in position to help you should but when the professionals show up let them do their job.

