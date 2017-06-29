Ohio politicians call for release of Asian carp study

By Published:

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – Republicans and Democrats in Ohio’s congressional delegation are calling on the Trump administration to release a report on ways to stop Asian carp from entering the Great Lakes.

Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown, Republican Sen. Rob Portman and Rep. Marcy Kaptur, a Democrat from Toledo who co-chairs the House Great Lakes Task Force, are all asking for the report to be made public.

The calls are growing after a live Asian carp was discovered last week in a Chicago waterway about 9 miles from Lake Michigan.

Scientists fear that if Asian carp get into the Great Lakes they could compete with native species and devastate the region’s $7 billion fishing industry.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, who this week announced his run for governor, says he also wants the report released.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s