New splash pad in Jackson officially open for summer fun

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — As summer continues to heat up, families in mid-Michigan now have a new place to cool off.

After years of planning, Jackson now has its very own water park where you can make a splash.

It was the grand opening Thursday morning and the Splash Pad at the Cascades is already smash.

“We’re just excited to have this thing open and see the public enjoy it,” said Jackson County Parks Director Jeff Hovarter.

It’s a $675,000 project built right next to Jackson’s famous Cascade Falls.

Hovarter says this came together thanks to donations from community organizations, local businesses and residents.

“This shows that the Jackson community, quite frankly, has its act together. That these folks understand what it means to be community,” Hovarter said.

500 gallons of water is pumped every minute through a variety of water features that spray, dump and pour on water revelers.

The owners of Tripp Collision Centers, Barb and Phil Tripp, donated to the project and say it’s something the entire community can be proud of.

“There’s a lot of good people in Jackson who helped out with this. Jackson’s been absolutely fantastic to us and we want to give back,” said Phil Tripp.

The splash pad had its soft opening last week.

Katie Becker says she’s already brought her kids here three times.

“So I think it’s wonderful, especially on this end of town. We have the Nixon Park pool on the other side. I think it’s just a nice added bonus to the community,” said Becker, a mother from Michigan Center.

Paired with the Cascades, county officials believe the splash pad will bring a lot of people to Jackson.

“We want folks to think Jackson County is the place to live,” Hovarter said.

The Spray Park is now open every day until Labor Day.

For hours and rates visit this link: https://www.co.jackson.mi.us/DocumentCenter/View/5027