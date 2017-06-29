Law schools seek to erase conviction in probe of dead girl

CONSTANTINE, Mich. (AP) – Two law schools are asking a judge to overturn the perjury conviction of a man who was repeatedly hounded by police during an investigation of a girl’s murder in a small town in southwestern Michigan.

In 2015, Raymond McCann II pleaded no contest to perjury and served 20 months in jail and prison. He was accused of making false statements about his whereabouts years earlier, in 2007, when Jodi Parrack was killed in Constantine.

It turned out that McCann, a reserve police officer, had no role in Parrack’s murder. The killer, Daniel Furlong, later confessed in 2015.

Law schools at the University of Michigan and Northwestern University filed a 119-page document Thursday in St. Joseph County court. They say authorities misrepresented video from a security camera to pressure McCann to plead no-contest to perjury.