Kids explore the world of big diggers at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – What could be more fun for a youngster than playing in the dirt with really big earth-moving equipment?

Kids gathered this morning at the MSU 4H Children’s Garden to learn more about the world of Big Diggers.

The Michigan State University Infrastructure Planning and Facilities brought front end loaders, dump trucks and back hoes for the kids to explore.

About fifty kids got to meet heavy equipment operators who move tons of dirt every day.

The youngsters even got to dig a bit, on a smaller scale, and get dirty while learning something new.