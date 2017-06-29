Kids explore the world of big diggers at MSU

By Published:

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – What could be more fun for a youngster than playing in the dirt with really big earth-moving equipment?

Kids gathered this morning at the MSU 4H Children’s Garden to learn more about the world of Big Diggers.

The Michigan State University Infrastructure Planning and Facilities brought front end loaders, dump trucks and back hoes for the kids to explore.

About fifty kids got to meet heavy equipment operators who move tons of dirt every day.

The youngsters even got to dig a bit, on a smaller scale, and get dirty while learning something new.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s