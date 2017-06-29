“Keno” Pet Of The Day June 29

Meet “Keno”, our Pet Of The Day today. Keno is a good-looking, 6-year-old mixed breed. He can be nervous around men and that suggests he may have a rough background. Keno seems to be most comfortable, for now, around women. It is known that he was kept outside. Keno will need an experienced dog family with the ability to help Keno brush up on his manners. He does know how to sit and he’s happy to show how well he does that. Keno has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. To learn more about Keno you can contact the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

