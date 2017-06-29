Independence Day Weekend fireworks show in mid-Michigan

(WLNS) – Just about everyone enjoys the traditional July 4th fireworks displays held during the holiday weekend. 6 News has put together a list of locations where you can see fireworks this year. The weather is always a factor in determining if the fireworks will be held when they are scheduled. 6 News will update this list online and in our 6 News broadcasts if there are cancellations or reschedulings. All information comes from michiganfireworks.com

Ingham County

Lansing 4th of July Fireworks July 4th at 10:00pm Adado Riverfront Park

Mason Fourth of July Celebration July 4th at Dusk Ingham County Fairgrounds 700 E Ash St Mason

Meridian Township 4th of July Celebration July 1st at 10:15pm Central Park South 5151 Marsh Road Okemos

Eaton County

Delta Township Annual Fireworks Celebration July 3 at Dusk Sharp Park Delta Township

Bellevue Independence Day Celebration July 4th at Dusk Between Bellevue Middle School and Bellevue Elementary School along M-78 576 Love Rd Bellevue

Eaton Rapids Parade and Fireworks July 4th at 10:15pm Howe Field 800 State St Eaton Rapids

Jackson County

Lake Columbia Fireworks July 1 at Dusk Over Lake Columbia in Brooklyn

Jackson Summer Celebration Fireworks Extravaganza July 3 at Dusk Cascade Falls Park 1401 S. Brown Street Jackson

Pleasant Lake Fireworks July 1 at Dusk Over the lake (lake access from the County Park) 4401 Styles Road in Pleasant Lake

Springport Speedway July 1 & 2 at Dusk Springport Speedway 23849 30 Mile Rd in Springport

Brooklyn 4th of July Fireworks July 4th at Dusk Columbia Middle School Football Field 321 School St in Brooklyn

Horton/Hanover Area Fireworks July 4th at Dusk Perrine Park in Hanover

Hillsdale County

Somerset Township Independence Day Celebration July 3 at Dusk McCourtie Park – Tennis Courts Area 12715 East Chicago Road in Somerset Center

Livingston County

Whitmore Lake Fireworks July 1 at Dusk Fireworks shot over Whitmore Lake. Viewing area across from Post Office and on the lake Main St in Green Oak Township

Gregory Parade and Fireworks July 4th at Dusk Gregory Softball Diamond 121 Main St in Gregory

Fowlerville Fireworks July 4th at Dusk Fowlerville Fairgrounds / Community Park North Grand Ave in Fowlerville

Calhoun County

Marshal Cruise at the Fountain June 30 at 10:00pm Calhoun County Fairgrounds 720 Fair St in Marshall

Battle Creek’s Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival July 1 & July 4 at 10:30pm W. K. Kellogg Airport Helmer Road in Battle Creek

Albion Community Fireworks July 3 at Dusk Over the Kalamazoo River Superior St in Albion

Barry County

Gun Lake Fireworks July 1 at 10:20pm Over the lake 2104 S. Briggs Road Shelbyville

Ionia County

Ionia 4th of July Celebration July 3 at Dusk Ionia Free Fair Grounds 317 S Dexter St in Ionia

Portland 4th of July Fireworks July 3 at Dusk Portland High School 1100 Ionia Road in Portland

Gratiot County

St Louis Fourth of July Celebration July 1 at 10:00pm Downtown St. Louis Mill Street in St Louis

Shiawassee County

Corunna July 4th Celebration July 4 at Dusk Hugh McCurdy Park 421 Emma Dr in Corunna