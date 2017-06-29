Independence Day Weekend fireworks show in mid-Michigan

(WLNS) – Just about everyone enjoys the traditional July 4th fireworks displays held during the holiday weekend. 6 News has put together a list of locations where you can see fireworks this year. The weather is always a factor in determining if the fireworks will be held when they are scheduled. 6 News will update this list online and in our 6 News broadcasts if there are cancellations or reschedulings. All information comes from michiganfireworks.com
Ingham County
- Lansing 4th of July Fireworks July 4th at 10:00pm Adado Riverfront Park
- Mason Fourth of July Celebration July 4th at Dusk Ingham County Fairgrounds 700 E Ash St Mason
- Meridian Township 4th of July Celebration July 1st at 10:15pm Central Park South 5151 Marsh Road Okemos
Eaton County
- Delta Township Annual Fireworks Celebration July 3 at Dusk Sharp Park Delta Township
- Bellevue Independence Day Celebration July 4th at Dusk Between Bellevue Middle School and Bellevue Elementary School along M-78 576 Love Rd Bellevue
- Eaton Rapids Parade and Fireworks July 4th at 10:15pm Howe Field 800 State St Eaton Rapids
Jackson County
- Lake Columbia Fireworks July 1 at Dusk Over Lake Columbia in Brooklyn
- Jackson Summer Celebration Fireworks Extravaganza July 3 at Dusk Cascade Falls Park 1401 S. Brown Street Jackson
- Pleasant Lake Fireworks July 1 at Dusk Over the lake (lake access from the County Park) 4401 Styles Road in Pleasant Lake
- Springport Speedway July 1 & 2 at Dusk Springport Speedway 23849 30 Mile Rd in Springport
- Brooklyn 4th of July Fireworks July 4th at Dusk Columbia Middle School Football Field 321 School St in Brooklyn
- Horton/Hanover Area Fireworks July 4th at Dusk Perrine Park in Hanover
Hillsdale County
- Somerset Township Independence Day Celebration July 3 at Dusk McCourtie Park – Tennis Courts Area 12715 East Chicago Road in Somerset Center
Livingston County
- Whitmore Lake Fireworks July 1 at Dusk Fireworks shot over Whitmore Lake. Viewing area across from Post Office and on the lake Main St in Green Oak Township
- Gregory Parade and Fireworks July 4th at Dusk Gregory Softball Diamond 121 Main St in Gregory
- Fowlerville Fireworks July 4th at Dusk Fowlerville Fairgrounds / Community Park North Grand Ave in Fowlerville
Calhoun County
- Marshal Cruise at the Fountain June 30 at 10:00pm Calhoun County Fairgrounds 720 Fair St in Marshall
- Battle Creek’s Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival July 1 & July 4 at 10:30pm W. K. Kellogg Airport Helmer Road in Battle Creek
- Albion Community Fireworks July 3 at Dusk Over the Kalamazoo River Superior St in Albion
Barry County
- Gun Lake Fireworks July 1 at 10:20pm Over the lake 2104 S. Briggs Road Shelbyville
Ionia County
- Ionia 4th of July Celebration July 3 at Dusk Ionia Free Fair Grounds 317 S Dexter St in Ionia
- Portland 4th of July Fireworks July 3 at Dusk Portland High School 1100 Ionia Road in Portland
Gratiot County
- St Louis Fourth of July Celebration July 1 at 10:00pm Downtown St. Louis Mill Street in St Louis
Shiawassee County
- Corunna July 4th Celebration July 4 at Dusk Hugh McCurdy Park 421 Emma Dr in Corunna