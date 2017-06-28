When and where you can set off fireworks

Related Coverage Before you light the fuse know which fireworks are legal and which are not

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – If you’re planning to light off you own fireworks to celebrate Independence Day remember you can only do so on certain days and at certain times.

Across the board fireworks are allowed on the 4th of July.

However, they can also be set off the day before and after the national holiday.

It’s illegal to set them off on public property, like schools or churches.

If you want “consumer grade” fireworks don’t send the kids to pick them up.

State law prohibits minors from buying them.