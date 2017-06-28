State Senate backs bill to limit opioids

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A bill that would put new restrictions on painkiller prescriptions and require that lifesaving overdose drugs be provided to some patients has cleared the state Senate and now moves on to the House.

The legislation limits the amount of opioids that can be given out.

For example, a doctor could not prescribe more than the equivalent of 100 milligrams of morphine per day for any given patient.

Those suffering from chronic pain couldn’t get more than a 30-day supply of painkillers while those with acute pain wouldn’t be prescribed more than a week’s worth.

In addition, patients with a history of drug abuse or who are taking certain other drugs would be prescribed an opioid antagonist, like Narcan, along with their pain killers.

