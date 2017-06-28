“Person of Interest” in custody in connection with missing Detroit-area woman

SOUTHFIELD, Mich (WLNS) – There is a big update in a missing persons case that has eluded Michigan investigators for more than six months now.

It is the disappearance of Danielle Stislicki.

Police now say they have a man in custody who’s considered a “person of interest” in the case.

Stislicki was last seen in early December leaving work in Southfield at about 5 p.m.

Police say she was headed for her home in Farmington Hills, less than 10 miles away.

Her car was found parked outside the apartment with her purse inside but the 29-year-old woman was nowhere to be found.

Police arrested their suspect for an unrelated attempted sexual assault case out of Oakland County but say he may be involved in Stislicki’s disappearance.

This story will continue to develop today and we’ll let you know when the suspect has been arraigned and when police release his name.

But in the meantime, if you have information on this “missing persons” case you can leave a tip with Crime Stoppers.

A reward fund has been set-up for Stislicki and it currently has topped $120,000.