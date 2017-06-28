One person arrested following string of tire thefts in Lansing area

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – One person was charged Wednesday in connection to a theft at Candy Ford in Charlotte, where the suspects attempted to steal tens of thousands of dollars worth of tires and rims.

6 News spoke with the dealership’s general manager John Dykstra Wednesday. He said police happened upon the scene around 5 a.m.

“I hurried up and got down here, pulled up and sure enough we had a flex half way up on a block, and the other side they had jacked up and started taking wheels off that one,” Dykstra said. “When the police pulled in they all took off on foot.”

The theft at Candy Ford was similar to another at Pauli Ford Dealership in St. Johns that 6 News first told you about a month ago.

Clinton County Sheriff’s officials said the theft at Pauli Ford happened in the middle of the night, and the thieves were targeting specific vehicles at the dealership. They stole about $30,000 worth of tires and rims.

Dykstra said the theft at Pauli Ford wasn’t the only one similar to the one that happened at his dealership, and they all seem to be connected.

“Just because it’s professionally done. They had all the lug nuts compiled behind the wheels so if somebody did drive through they weren’t going to see it,” Dykstra said. “Once they had all the lug nuts off, then they came back, jacked them up, hid all the wheels, put them on blocks, and got out of here as quickly as possible.”

Dykstra said police were able to arrest one suspect Tuesday morning, and he hopes it isn’t the last.

“I think this is the first lead on these break ins that we’ve had. The fact that they have one guy in custody now, hopefully that will turn into several more.”