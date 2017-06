LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The MSU Dairy Store will be raising the price of products starting on July 1. In a Facebook post, the popular dairy store said the price increase is due to the rapidly rising costs of raw materials.

The store continued to say they have tried to avoid the increase but at the end of the day it’s about quality and without the price increase the quality could be at risk.

View the Facebook post below: