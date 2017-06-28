Montreal man back in US court in Flint airport stabbing

In this undated photo released by the FBI, Amor Ftouhi is shown. Ftouhi, a Canadian man accused of stabbing an airport police officer in Flint, Mich., is returning to court to learn if he’ll remain in custody on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (FBI via AP)

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – A Canadian man accused of stabbing an airport police officer in Flint, Michigan, is returning to court to learn if he’ll remain in custody.

Amor Ftouhi is unlikely to be granted bond Wednesday because the charge is serious and he lives outside the U.S.

The 49-year-old from Montreal is charged with committing violence at an airport by stabbing Lt. Jeff Neville in the neck a week ago. Neville was released from a hospital Monday.

Ftouhi is a native of Tunisia. Police say he yelled “Allahu akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great.” His lawyer, Joan Morgan, hasn’t commented on the case.

The FBI says Ftouhi bought a knife during his five days in the U.S. but was unsuccessful when he tried to buy a gun.

