Mid-Michigan flood: Resources to assist flood-impacted areas

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Several mid-Michigan counties experienced historic flooding after up to 7 inches of rain fell overnight from June 22-23. The hardest hit counties include Bay, Isabella, Midland and Saginaw. The water levels have since receded, but the impacts of the storm are still being felt directly by many.

This includes farmers, particularly those growing dry beans and pickles, whose crops were impacted by the intense level of precipitation.

Michigan State University Extension has put together an educational roundup highlighting several aspects of the mid-Michigan flood of June 2017.

We will add more information to this page as it becomes available.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s