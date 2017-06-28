Mid-Michigan flood: Resources to assist flood-impacted areas

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Several mid-Michigan counties experienced historic flooding after up to 7 inches of rain fell overnight from June 22-23. The hardest hit counties include Bay, Isabella, Midland and Saginaw. The water levels have since receded, but the impacts of the storm are still being felt directly by many.

This includes farmers, particularly those growing dry beans and pickles, whose crops were impacted by the intense level of precipitation.

Michigan State University Extension has put together an educational roundup highlighting several aspects of the mid-Michigan flood of June 2017.

We will add more information to this page as it becomes available.