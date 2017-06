Michigan Senate to vote on raising motorcycle fees

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Senate is expected to take a final vote on legislation to raise registration taxes and safety training fees for motorcyclists.

The bill on Wednesday’s agenda would increase the annual registration fee to $25 – a $2 increase. It would boost initial endorsement fees to $16 from $13.50 and renewals to $7 from $5.

The additional registration fee revenue would go toward an existing motorcycle safety education program, while some of the endorsement fee revenue would fund a new program promoting motorcycle awareness.

Michigan last year increased penalties for operating a motorcycle without the proper safety endorsement.

ONLINE: House Bill 4306