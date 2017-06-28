Madeline Odle – Reporter/Producer

- Phrases that describe me: Music lover, political nerd, easy to talk to!
- Hometown: Wheaton, IL (Chicago suburbs)
- Other places I’ve lived: A different Chicago suburb and Columbia, Missouri when I was in school
- I graduated from: University of Missouri
- I’ve been doing what I do for: Almost 3 years now…I worked at the local station in the town I went to college, I reported and produced there starting my sophmore year of college
- Most interesting assignment: Covering the main presidential candidates during the 2016 presidential campaign (I’m a political junkie, so it was kind of a dream come true)
- I have a knack for: Remembering state capital names
- I’m passionate about: Telling peoples’ stories! I really love what I do, and I’m excited I get to do it every day
- I can’t stop talking about: The concerts I’ve been to (and still want to go to)
- When I’m not reporting, I’m: Teaching myself how to play guitar, but that’s a work in progress
- Other places you may have seen me: Rollerblading at a park near you
- Favorite places in mid-Michigan: The Capitol/downtown area
- What I love most about mid-Michigan: I love how pretty it is, the nature is amazing!
- Fun fact: I was a competitive figure skater for about 10 years!
