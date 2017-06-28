“Macchiato and Espresso” Pets Of The Day June 28

Meet “Macchiato and Espresso”, our Pets Of The Day today. Macchiato and Espresso are 2-month-old spayed female domestic shorthair cats. They are very sweet, friendly and playful. The two have both been spayed, are current on their vaccinations and have microchips. Remember: all felines are always Adopt One, Get One Free. You can learn more about these two by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

