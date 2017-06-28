“Macchiato and Espresso” Pets Of The Day June 28

Meet “Macchiato and Espresso”, our Pets Of The Day today. Macchiato and Espresso are 2-month-old spayed female domestic shorthair cats. They are very sweet, friendly and playful. The two have both been spayed, are current on their vaccinations and have microchips. Remember: all felines are always Adopt One, Get One Free. You can learn more about these two by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.
We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.