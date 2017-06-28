Lawmaker defends Facebook post about carrying gun in Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A Michigan lawmaker is defending a Facebook post where he noted he could be carrying a handgun while visiting Detroit.

Republican state Sen. Rick Jones of Grand Ledge’s post Tuesday said he was heading to Detroit and added “Before anyone asks: Yes I have a CPL.”

“CPL” stands for concealed pistol license. Jones went to a pawn shop to learn about the business as lawmakers consider regulations. The former Eaton County sheriff tells MLive.com “people … thought I was attacking Detroit, but it is a city that has three or four people shot at the fireworks.”

Police are investigating two separate shootings that wounded three people before and after Monday’s fireworks.