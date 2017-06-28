Crow in Jackson County tested positive for the West Nile Virus

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson County Health Department has been notified by the State laboratory that a crow collected on June 11, 2017 from Jackson County has tested positive for the West Nile Virus (WNV). This is the 11th bird in Michigan in 2017 to test positive for WNV.

To date, no human cases have been reported in Jackson County. West Nile Virus is transmitted by infected mosquitos.

Mary Farmer, EH Sanitarian II, states, “The county is currently conducting a mosquito trapping and identification program with grant funds we received from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). While the program’s specific purpose is to identify if the mosquitos that can carry the Zika virus are present in Michigan (none have been found so far), we have identified the mosquito capable of spreading WNV, not in abundance but it is here.”

It is important to take proper steps when outside in order to reduce the risk of West Nile Virus infection.

The Jackson County Health Department encourages residents and visitors to follow the recommended steps listed below to reduce exposure risk to West Nile Virus:

Apply insect repellent (bug spray) to exposed skin when you go outdoors. The most effective repellents/sprays contain DEET (N.N-diethyl-m-toluamide).

Be careful when applying bug spray to children under 12 years of age. Read and follow directions indicated on the product label.

Spray clothing with spray containing DEET, because mosquitoes may bite through thin clothing.

Consider staying indoors between dusk and dawn, which is peak mosquito biting time. Avoid activities in areas where mosquitoes are plentiful.

Fix or install window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out of homes/buildings.

Eliminate standing water in your yard. Empty water from mosquito breeding sites, such as flower pots, pet bowls, swimming pool covers, buckets, barrels, and similar items in which mosquitoes can lay eggs.

For more information regarding the West Nile Virus, including the WNV Fact Sheet, visit us on line at https://www.co.jackson.mi.us/DocumentCenter/Home/View/376