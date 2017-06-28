Gov. Snyder signs parade of bills, including “running car” legislation

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Governor Rick Snyder is putting his bill-signing pen to work today.

The governor has signed five bills into law today, including adding the ban on leaving an unattended car running on the side a highway.

The revision to an existing Vehicle Code also repeals a rule within the administrative code that prohibited leaving a vehicle running unattended on private property.

Gov. Snyder also signed into law a measure that allows a person to present proof of auto registration electronically when proof is requested by a law enforcement officer.

The bill also prohibits a law enforcement officer from accessing any other content on that electronic device while in possession of the device.

Other bills signed today related to planned burns, intercounty drainage districts and confirming that a piece of state highway in Alger County was properly abandoned.