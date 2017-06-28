Gov. Snyder signs parade of bills, including “running car” legislation

By Published:
(AP Photo/Al Goldis)

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Governor Rick Snyder is putting his bill-signing pen to work today.

The governor has signed five bills into law today, including adding the ban on leaving an unattended car running on the side a highway.

The revision to an existing Vehicle Code also repeals a rule within the administrative code that prohibited leaving a vehicle running unattended on private property.

Gov. Snyder also signed into law a measure that allows a person to present proof of auto registration electronically when proof is requested by a law enforcement officer.

The bill also prohibits a law enforcement officer from accessing any other content on that electronic device while in possession of the device.

Other bills signed today related to planned burns, intercounty drainage districts and confirming that a piece of state highway in Alger County was properly abandoned.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s