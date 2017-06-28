Foundation to award about $24 million to fight racism in US

WASHINGTON (AP) – One of America’s largest philanthropic foundations is awarding about $24 million in grants to help fight racism in the United States.

The money from the Kellogg Foundation will go over the next few years to organizations in 13 cities and one state to build what the foundation calls “mutually respectful relationships across racial and ethnic lines.”

La June Montgomery Tabron is the foundation’s president and CEO. She says “we must all act in big and small ways to help people heal from the effects of racism.”

The foundation was founded by breakfast cereal pioneer Will Keith Kellogg.