‘Duty to Act’ walk to support law that requires action to prevent injury or harm

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – June 28th will be three years since Brandon Mitchner was killed.

While walking down a street with his business partner, something happened to Brandon. He was later found in the Grand River yet his business partner never contacted police.

Hours later the business partner took to Facebook asking if anyone had seen him. It ended up being Brandon’s sister who called the police.

Tonight, members of the community will come together and walk down the same path Brandon walked during his last hours of life.

